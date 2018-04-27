Celtic v Rangers

Celtic beat Rangers 4-0 in this month's Scottish Cup semi-final

Celtic will assess striker Moussa Dembele and midfielder Stuart Armstrong ahead of their potential title clincher against Rangers on Sunday.

Both players have returned to training after shrugging off knocks but Nir Bitton and Jonny Hayes remain out.

Rangers are without goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and defender Bruno Alves.

Jak Alnwick is expected to deputise in goal again while Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller remain under a suspension. David Bates and Ryan Jack are still injured.

Celtic can clinch their seventh successive Premiership title with a win against their city rivals, who have failed to beat Brendan Rodgers' side in 10 derbies since the Northern Irishman took over in the summer of 2016.

MATCH STATS

Celtic are unbeaten in their past eight Scottish Premiership matches against Rangers, winning by a 5-1 scoreline in two of those games.

Rangers have won just one of their past 10 trips to Celtic Park in the top flight, a 3-1 victory back in October 2010.

Celtic lost their third league game of the season against Hibernian last time out; however, all three defeats have come away from home, with their last defeat in the league at Celtic Park coming back in December 2015.

Rangers have lost just two of their past 21 league games away from home, having lost three consecutive away matches prior to this run.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Celtic centre-back Dedryck Boyata: "It's crazy. Coming from abroad and not knowing the history, I just thought [the Old Firm game] was just another derby but it's definitely not.

"It's much crazier, I'd say, but it's a game you want to play because when you're on the pitch it's unbelievable.

"For the moment we have been on the good side of it so it is a moment we have always enjoyed.

"As a player you can see how it feels for the people around us and it is good to be there."

Rangers manager Graeme Murty: "We've had some really good games against Celtic this season and it's about time we took some points off them.

"I don't have to do anything [to fire up the players]. It's an Old Firm game, it's an opportunity to stop them winning the title at their place.

"We've got to go out with an aggressive mindset and make sure we can make it as uncomfortable as we possibly can.

"It's a hurt group. The players have been hurt about the things that have been said about them after the last game [the 4-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic]. They are desperate to put things right. That's great for me."