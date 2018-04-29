Women's Super League 1
B'ham City Ladies14:00Arsenal Women
Venue: Automated Technology Group Stadium

Birmingham City Ladies v Arsenal Women

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies149503592632
2Man City Women1392236132329
3Reading Women1684436171928
4Arsenal Women1484228131528
5Liverpool Ladies148062620624
6B'ham City Ladies147252215723
7Sunderland Ladies1541101235-2313
8Everton Ladies133191420-610
9Bristol City Women13319732-2510
10Yeovil Town Ladies140212042-422
View full Women's Super League 1 table

