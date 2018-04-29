Attempt saved. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Sunderland Ladies v Reading Women
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Sunderland Ladies
- 1Laws
- 6Williams
- 4Stewart
- 14Sharp
- 5Sjoman
- 11Wyne
- 8Lipka
- 20Bruinenberg
- 28Galloway
- 37Staniforth
- 7Ramshaw
Substitutes
- 9Koren
- 17Joice
- 18Lambert
- 23Griffiths
- 31Preuss
- 38Mullen
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 23Rowe
- 6Pearce
- 22Potter
- 20Harding
- 18Moore
- 7Furness
- 8Allen
- 4Williams
- 10Bruton
- 19Chaplen
Substitutes
- 2Jane
- 3Scott
- 9Linnett
- 11Fletcher
- 15Green
- 21Moloney
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 2. Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rachel Rowe.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 1. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies).
Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies).
Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women).
Kylla Sjoman (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fara Williams (Reading FC Women).
Foul by Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies).
Jo Potter (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Attempt saved. Jo Potter (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies).
Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies).
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jo Potter (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Kylla Sjoman.
Attempt saved. Victoria Williams (Sunderland Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women).
Attempt missed. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bridget Galloway (Sunderland Ladies).
Attempt missed. Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Hayley Sharp (Sunderland Ladies).
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Zaneta Wyne (Sunderland Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Sunderland Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Keira Ramshaw (Sunderland Ladies).
Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.