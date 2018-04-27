Manchester United v Arsenal

David De Gea made 14 saves in the reverse fixture, the most by a goalkeeper in a Premier League match this season.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United remain without Argentinean goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who has a knee problem.

Antonio Valencia has overcome a muscle problem sustained in last weekend's FA Cup semi-final win against Tottenham.

Arsene Wenger is expected to make changes to the Arsenal team that faced Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan could return to face his former club after recovering from a knee injury, but Mohamed Elneny remains out with an ankle issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Murray: "When Arsene Wenger sits down to write his memoirs, Old Trafford will feature heavily.

"Arsenal's 27 matches there with Wenger in the visiting dugout feature some outrageous highs and lows for him: Overmars' winner in 1998 on the way to the title, unforgettably clinching the double there in 2002, Martin Keown and Ruud van Nistelrooy, the Battle of the Buffet, losing 1-6 and 2-8, and standing arms outstretched in the style of the statue of Christ The Redeemer when he was sent off for kicking a water bottle.

"This final visit with Arsenal is unlikely to get its own chapter, but with old adversary Jose Mourinho involved you never know..."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Wenger rivalry: "We had big matches, big fights, so thank you so much for that.

"Regret? Little negative episodes, yes I do. There were little things where it would be obviously better without them, you know, some gestures, some words, it would obviously be better without it. I feel better now without it, no doubts about it."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Could Wenger's record against Mourinho give him extra incentive to try to beat United on their own turf again, like they did when they won the title at Old Trafford in 2002? No.

I think he will be more bothered about his side's Europa League semi-final, and trying to get them through that.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in 10 home league matches against Arsenal since September 2006 (W7, D3), their longest run since March 1961.

The Red Devils haven't completed a league double over the Gunners since the 2011-12 campaign - the last United manager other than Sir Alex Ferguson to achieve this was Ron Atkinson in the 1984-85 campaign.

Manchester United

United could lose consecutive Premier League home matches for the first time since March 2014, under David Moyes.

Four of their six league defeats this season have come on a Sunday, including both of their losses at Old Trafford - against Manchester City and West Brom.

The Red Devils have won their last four league fixtures against other teams currently in the top six.

Alexis Sanchez could become the first player to score for and against the same team in a single Premier League season since Wilfried Bony in 2014-15.

David De Gea made 14 saves in the reverse fixture against Arsenal this season, the most by a goalkeeper in a Premier League match this campaign.

This will be the 19th meeting between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger in all competitions - Mourinho was unbeaten in the first 13 but has lost two of the last five. However, he's never lost at home against Wenger in seven matches (W4, D3).

Arsenal

Arsenal are the only club in the top four English divisions to have lost all of their away league fixtures in 2018.

They could lose six successive top-flight away matches for the first time since a run of seven in a row from October 1965 to January 1966.

The Gunners have already lost nine Premier League away games this season - they last reached double figures for away defeats in a 38-game season back in 1989-90.

Arsenal have 57 points with four league matches remaining. Their lowest points total in a season under Arsene Wenger is 67 in 2005-06.

This will be Wenger's last visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal manager - he lost his first match at the ground by a 1-0 scoreline in November 1996, and it was also the venue for his joint-heaviest Premier League defeat (2-8 in August 2011).

Alexandre Lacazette has scored four goals in his past four appearances.

Danny Welbeck has scored on both of his visits to Old Trafford for Arsenal in all competitions.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 20% Probability of home win: 67% Probability of away win: 13%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.