Man Utd boss Mourinho showed why he is a serial winner - Shearer

Manchester United need to win the FA Cup for their season to be a success but, whoever they face in the final, I would back Jose Mourinho to find a way to beat them.

United totally deserved their win over Tottenham in Saturday's semi-final because Mourinho managed the game superbly, especially in the second half.

His side had been battered by Spurs in the first 20 minutes, when they were second to every ball and losing every 50-50 challenge.

At that stage, Tottenham were brighter, sharper and quicker and Christian Eriksen was the best player on the pitch. As well as his brilliant cross for Dele Alli's goal, United could not deal with his movement and he always seemed to be in space.

Mourinho was going berserk on the touchline but he rectified everything that was going wrong. United ended the game in complete control.

United had a serial winner on the touchline

Mourinho is looking to take United from sixth place to second in the Premier League this season which would be a big achievement in itself at most clubs - but they need to win the FA Cup too.

Winning trophies is what they are about as a club and the same is true of Mourinho as a manager.

He defines success by silverware - and if his side go on to beat Chelsea or Southampton in next month's final then he will have won three trophies in two seasons at Old Trafford.

He had had his critics for his side's style of play at times in recent months but he knows how to get his team over the line, and he makes the difference at the big moments like he did here.

When United's players looked to the touchline on Saturday, they had a serial winner in Mourinho to give them the guidance they needed.

They used all of that experience against Spurs, who are going to end the season empty-handed again.

Tottenham's big players did not turn up when it mattered

We saw the way United responded to come from a goal down to win the game but Tottenham could not do the same in the second half.

When you are behind in a big game you look around and say we need something special to get back into this - but instead Spurs were flat and their big players did nothing after the break.

Pochettino did not lead from the touchline in the way Mourinho did and there was no energy anywhere in their team, and even their substitutes did not bring anything different either.

Other than Eriksen's shot that just whizzed past the post, they never really troubled United keeper David de Gea.

Tottenham have now lost eight FA Cup semi-finals in a row and they might look back at some of them and feel they were unlucky.

But that was definitely not the case this time. United's victory had nothing to do with luck.

Smalling and Jones did not give Kane a kick

Other than Eriksen and Alli in the first half, Tottenham's big names did not turn up - but United's certainly did.

I said before the game that we have not seen the best from Alexis Sanchez since he joined United from Arsenal in January but he put in a brilliant performance to maintain his winning record at Wembley.

His equaliser for United was a magnificent header, with the way he arched his body to guide the ball into the corner, and he worked so hard too when United were trying to kill the tie.

Sanchez was not the only one. Paul Pogba, who provided the cross for Sanchez's goal, and Herrera grew into the game after that opening spell when the Spurs midfield was completely on top.

And two players who have had criticism all season, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, did not give Harry Kane a kick in the second half.

Mourinho knew he had to stop Kane, and he did.

The longer Spurs wait for a trophy, the harder it gets

Mourinho is into another final but no doubt he will not be happy until United win it and he adds another piece of silverware to his collection.

He has won 20 major honours as a manager while Pochettino still has none.

I listened to Pochettino say before Saturday's semi-final that it was not a must-win game and I completely disagreed with him.

It was a must-win game and the FA Cup was a must-win competition for Spurs this season because the longer they go without getting a trophy, the harder it will get for them.

Their defeat means Pochettino has not won anything in his four seasons at the club and the worry for them now is what happens next.

They have already seen one of their stars, Kyle Walker, leave for Manchester City where he has won two trophies this season.

It would not be a surprise if more players followed him out of the door. If Spurs are not going to pay the big wages then there has to be a reason - other than a player's love for the club - for them to stay at Tottenham.

Winning trophies would work but we are still waiting for that to happen under Pochettino, and this season Spurs have fallen short again.