Neil Warnock: Cardiff's spirit makes up for their limitations

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff City boss praises his players after their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Neil Warnock has warned Championship promotion rivals Fulham that Cardiff City's "limitations" are more than made up for by their spirit.

Cardiff almost lost top-two initiative on Friday when Liam Bridcutt's goal nearly gave Nottingham Forest a draw.

But the Bluebirds responded through Aron Gunnarsson to win 2-1 and leapfrog Fulham into second with a game in hand.

"Goodness knows what Fulham must think; [they're] 22 games undefeated and we're over them like a rash," said Warnock.

Cardiff play Derby on Tuesday, the rearrange fixture after the original was postponed due to snow, before Fulham welcome Sunderland to Craven Cottage on Friday evening.

Victory for Warnock's team would see them earn a place in the Premier League if the Cottagers then lose to the Chris Coleman's relegated Black Cats.

"Let's cross that bridge if we come to it," said Warnock of promotion possibilities. "Derby County away, Hull City away, and then Reading at home - it's as tough as they come.

"I don't think there's any easy games - but what I do know is that we're going to be fighting right to the end, and whatever limitations we've got, the one thing they can't take away from us is our team spirit, it's fantastic."

Fulham's 3-0 win over Millwall on Friday gave fresh confidence for the London side as they extended their unbeaten run to 22 games.

'We'll fight to the end'

Cardiff City are the 14th club Neil Warnock has managed since Gainsborough Trinity in 1980

Warnock is aiming for an eighth promotion, which would be a record, and has described his current group as on a par with the previous sides he has led to the top-flight.

"They've got that character my promotion sides have had," said the former Sheffield United and QPR boss.

"On a normal season, Fulham would be out of sight with Wolves because they're such a fabulous side, but it's not a normal season - they've got us scratching at their heels and we'll fight to the end.

"(To go) 22 games unbeaten in the Championship takes some doing, all credit to them, but we're not going to give in without a fight. We'll be ready for Tuesday.

"And if it's not promotion through automatic, we'll give it a go in the play-off, I enjoy Wembley."