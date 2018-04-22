Wigan Athletic League One promotion caps 'perfect year' says chairman David Sharpe.

Wigan spent eight years in the Premier League from 2005 before their relegation in 2013 - the year they won the FA Cup

Wigan Athletic chairman David Sharpe says promotion back to the Championship has capped a 'perfect' season.

The Latics' 4-0 win at Fleetwood Town secured a return to the Championship after one season in the third tier.

Wigan also beat newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City, as well as top-flight sides Bournemouth and West ham on their way to making the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

"It's been a perfect year," Sharpe told BBC Radio Manchester.

"The FA Cup run, now being promoted, and now we just want to seal it and win the league because this group of players deserve that and the manager deserves it."

Wigan are three points clear at the top of League One with three games to go.

Cook picked players 'up off the floor'

David Sharpe (left) is the grandson of Wigan owner and former chairman Dave Whelan (right) and appointed Paul Cook (centre) last summer

Sharpe praised manager Paul Cook, who took over last summer following Wigan's relegation from the Championship:

"We had a bad season last season and we needed to get this one right and with Paul Cook, he's been unbelievable all season," he said.

"The players he's brought in, the players he's picked up off the floor and got going again.

"You can't give enough credit to Paul, the players, what they've achieved this season has been remarkable.

"Beating Man City, beating West Ham, beating Bournemouth and winning promotion and hopefully winning the league, it's different class."

100-point season?

With three games to go Wigan are on 93 points and could reach three figures if they can end the season by winning their three remaining games, or winning two and drawing the other.

"The players deserve to get 100 points this season with the type of football we've played all season," Sharpe added.

"That is the aim now, we've achieved the first goal and now we want to get to that 100-point mark if we can and then win the league.

"But we've got to make sure we enjoy these moments and then we'll focus again on Monday and see what happens on Tuesday night."