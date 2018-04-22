Nathan Jones: Luton Town 'best side in League Two', says manager after promotion

Luton Town have lost fewer games than any other side in League Two this season

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones says they are the best side in League Two, despite being second in the table.

The Hatters secured promotion to League One after a 1-1 draw at Carlisle, but are six points behind leaders Accrington with two games to play.

Jones claims Luton have been more consistent than Stanley, whose run of 17 wins in 20 games has made them favourites for the title.

"Accrington have done something wonderful," Jones said.

"But over the season I'd struggle to find a better side than us in how we've played and how we've gone about our job.

"I'm biased because I'm proud of how we play, when I watch our games back they're the most enjoyable games I watch.

"I watched over 200 League Two games this year, I watch five-a-week and ours are the most enjoyable ones to watch."

'That's the last we'll be playing in League Two for a while'

Luton Town is the first club managed by Nathan Jones after he had a brief spell as caretaker manager at Brighton in 2014

Luton's promotion ends a turbulent decade for the former top-flight club.

They suffered three-successive relegations from 2007 to 2009 as they went from the Championship to what was then the Conference.

Their final season in the Football League was marred by a 30-point deduction following financial issues.

They spent five seasons in non-league football before Jones' predecessor, John Still, led them to the Conference title in 2014.

"John Still started it and credit to him because without him we wouldn't be in this league to get to League One," Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We've got to play two more matches in League Two, but that's the last we'll be playing in League Two for a while.

"We took the gamble in recruiting for League One early in terms of recruiting a team that can handle League One.

"We're not going to go to League One and make up the numbers, we want to go there and we want to make an impact.

"I think we're well-equipped to do something in League One, how much we'll have to wait and see."