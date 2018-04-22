Andres Iniesta: Barcelona legend to reveal future this week

Andres Iniesta has won 31 trophies with Barcelona - a joint record with Lionel Messi

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will reveal a decision on his future this week - with a move to the Chinese Super League widely expected.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who has spent his whole career at the Nou Camp, put in a masterful performance and scored a goal in Saturday's 5-0 Copa del Rey final win over Sevilla.

The Spain legend came off to a standing ovation from both sets of fans.

"I will say what the decision is this week," he said.

"I think it's a little clear but we will see."

Iniesta has played 670 times for Barcelona and won 31 trophies, including eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues. He is likely to win a ninth Spanish title as Barcelona are 12 points clear with five games to go.

Asked if it was his last final with Barca, Iniesta - who signed the first lifetime contract at Barcelona in October - said: "It's a possibility. In a few days I'll make it public and nothing more. Today is a very special and emotional day."

He has won 125 caps for Spain, winning the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships.

Barca and Spain team-mate Jordi Alba said: "It has been and is a pleasure to share a changing room with him, he is number one in his position and as a person.

"The decision that he takes should be respected because he deserves it. But the day Iniesta leaves is the day we will all cry. We will miss him."