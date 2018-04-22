Italian Serie A
Juventus 0-1 Napoli

Kalidou Koulibaly
Kalidou Koulibaly has scored five Serie A goals this season

Napoli are right back in Serie A title contention thanks to Kalidou Koulibaly's dramatic late header in their game with leaders Juventus.

They are now one point behind Juve, who have won the past six titles, with four games to go - and the Turin side have yet to visit Inter Milan and Roma.

Napoli dominated play but failed to create clear chances until centre-back Koulibaly powered home Jose Callejon's corner in the last minute.

Juve did not have a shot on target.

However, Miralem Pjanic hit the post in the first half with a deflected free-kick.

"The city fired us up over the last few days and when we see all those fans accompanying us to the airport, it makes us very happy," said Koulibaly.

"We want to thank them and the best way of doing that was to win the game.

"Juve are a very strong side, but we proved Napoli can fight it out with them. The team has always believed in the Scudetto and will do until it's mathematically certain.

"We believe in ourselves, in our style of football, in our players and our staff. We proved that tonight."

It was only a third home league defeat for Juventus in the past five years. They had been unbeaten domestically since November.

Napoli have only ever won two Serie A titles, both with Diego Maradona in their side, most recently in 1989-90.

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1Buffon
  • 21Höwedes
  • 4BenatiaBooked at 9mins
  • 3ChielliniSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 11'minutes
  • 22AsamoahBooked at 9mins
  • 6Khedira
  • 5PjanicBooked at 27mins
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forMandzukicat 71'minutes
  • 10DybalaSubstituted forCuadradoat 45'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 9Higuaín

Substitutes

  • 7Cuadrado
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 15Barzagli
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 23Szczesny
  • 24Rugani
  • 26Lichtsteiner
  • 30Bentancur
  • 33Bernardeschi

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33AlbiolBooked at 16mins
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Silva Duarte
  • 5Marques LoureiroSubstituted forRogat 80'minutes
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 67'minutes
  • 7Callejón
  • 14MertensSubstituted forMilikat 61'minutes
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 11Maggio
  • 19Milic
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Sepe
  • 27Machach
  • 30Rog
  • 37Ounas
  • 42Diawara
  • 62Tonelli
  • 99Milik
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Juventus 0, Napoli 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Juventus 0, Napoli 1.

Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Medhi Benatia is caught offside.

Hand ball by Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli).

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 0, Napoli 1. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Callejón.

Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marko Rog.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces Allan.

José Reina (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benedikt Höwedes (Juventus).

Foul by Allan (Napoli).

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Napoli. Lorenzo Insigne tries a through ball, but José Callejón is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Mario Mandzukic replaces Douglas Costa.

Dangerous play by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mário Rui.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).

Benedikt Höwedes (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Piotr Zielinski replaces Marek Hamsik.

Offside, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Douglas Costa is caught offside.

Hand ball by Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).

Benedikt Höwedes (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Benedikt Höwedes.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Dries Mertens.

Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

