Lyndon Kane: Luckless defender ruled out of Coleraine's season finale

Lyndon Kane was injured in the second half of Coleraine's 2-2 draw against Linfield

Coleraine defender Lyndon Kane has been ruled out of the title chasers' last Premiership game and the Irish Cup final after suffering a broken foot.

Kane sustained the metatarsal injury in Coleraine's 2-2 comeback draw against Linfield on Saturday.

It's a second bad blow for the Bannsiders with Josh Carson banned for the rest of the season following his red card against Ballymena on 14 April.

Kane broke the same metatarsal bone last June.

That injury required a series of operations and he was only able to return to action in February.

Kane 'devastated' by injury blow

Kane spoke of his "absolute devastation" at being ruled out of Coleraine's season finale as they aim for a first Irish League title in 44 years as well as a first Irish Cup triumph since 2003.

"There are still two massive games left for the lads. Hopefully they can do the business," said Kane.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney was upset by the confirmation of Kane's injury which forced the right-back to be taken off after 61 minutes of Saturday's game.

"I'm devastated for Lyndon picking up another injury. He has a super Coleraine FC support network around him and will have no choice but to bounce back bigger and stronger," said Kearney.

Darren McCauley's two second-half goals helped the Bannsiders fight back from 2-2 to draw at Windsor Park as leaders Crusaders were also held by Cliftonville.

The two title hopefuls remain level on points but Crusaders' significantly superior goal difference means matching Coleraine's result next Saturday will be enough for Stephen Baxter's side to clinch the title.

Both teams are away next weekend with Crusaders facing Ballymena United and Coleraine taking on Glenavon.

Coleraine then face Cliftonville in the Irish Cup final at Windsor Park on 5 May.