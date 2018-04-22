Ashley Barnes' sixth goal in eight games for Burnley dented Stoke's hopes of staying in the Premier League.

Paul Lambert's team had looked on course for victory when Badou Ndiaye found the bottom corner with a deflected effort in the first period.

Burnley responded after the break, with Barnes touching the ball beyond goalkeeper Jack Butland with his thigh.

Stephen Ireland clipped the post late on for Stoke, who are four points from safety with three games left.