Arsene Wenger's Arsenal farewell started in the perfect manner as they scored three goals in seven second-half minutes to beat West Ham.

Wenger, who said on Friday that he will leave at the end of the season after 22 years, saw Nacho Monreal volley his side into a 51st-minute lead.

Marko Arnautovic equalised just after the hour mark.

Aaron Ramsey put Arsenal back in front with eight minutes left, and Alexandre Lacazette added two late goals.