Olivier Giroud's brilliant goal helped Chelsea beat Southampton to reach the FA Cup final and set up a meeting with Manchester United.

Chelsea striker Giroud received the ball from Eden Hazard and jinked past two Southampton players to score.

With 10 minutes to go, Giroud was replaced by Alvaro Morata, who headed in Chelsea's second at the back post from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross.

Charlie Austin went closest for Southampton when he hit the post.