SWPL: Glasgow City return to the top of the table

Abi Harrison scored a late goal as Hibernian leapfrogged Celtic in the SWPL table

Christie Murray's goal 15 minutes from time away to Forfar put Glasgow City back on top of the Scottish Women's Premier League.

They took advantage of Celtic's first defeat of the season; David Haley's side losing 3-1 at home to Hibernian.

That means City and Hibs are tied at the top on 13 points, with champions City three goals better off.

Elsewhere, Spartans and Stirling University drew 1-1, while Rangers won 4-0 against Hamilton Academical.

In what is turning out to be a three-horse race for the title, previously unbeaten Celtic had their first major test of their league credentials against Hibernian.

It was also the first of three huge games for Celtic, with an SWPL Cup semi-final to come against Forfar followed by a home clash with Glasgow City.

Haley's side started on top, with Scotland international Jenna Fife having to save well after just five minutes to keep Hibs level.

However, 24 minutes in Hibs found the breakthrough. Abi Harrison headed an Emma Brownlie cross into the path of Rachel McLauchlan who tapped in at the back post.

And she doubled her goal tally a minute into the second half with a neat finish past Celtic goalkeeper Kiera Gibson.

Celtic hit back when Nicole Pullar headed in from the rebound after Keeva Keenan had been denied.

Then only a last-ditch block denied Keevan 16 minutes from time.

But Harrison dispelled any hopes of a comeback with a low strike into the bottom corner.