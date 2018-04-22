Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Real Betis 0.
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Betis
Atletico Madrid warmed up for Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg with Arsenal with a La Liga draw with Real Betis.
Diego Simeone rested several first-team regulars against a side who had won their previous six games.
Cristian Tello hit the post for Betis, while Saul struck the crossbar for second-placed Atletico.
The result means Barcelona only need a draw against Deportivo La Coruna next Sunday to win La Liga.
Atletico, who go to Emirates Stadium on Thursday, have kept 11 consecutive clean sheets at home in all competitions.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 15Savic
- 24GiménezBooked at 90mins
- 19Hernández
- 20JuanfranSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 65'minutes
- 14GabiBooked at 90mins
- 5Partey
- 8Ñíguez
- 11CorreaSubstituted forGriezmannat 63'minutes
- 23Machín PérezSubstituted forKokeat 63'minutes
- 9Torres
Substitutes
- 2Godín
- 6Koke
- 7Griezmann
- 16Vrsaljko
- 21Gameiro
- 25Werner
- 30Olabe
Real Betis
- 1GiménezSubstituted forLópezat 39'minutes
- 23Mandi
- 15BartraBooked at 88mins
- 5AmatBooked at 90mins
- 19Barragán
- 6RuizBooked at 27mins
- 3Javi García
- 28FirpoBooked at 62mins
- 10BoudebouzSubstituted forJoaquínat 65'minutes
- 20TelloSubstituted forCampbellat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16Morón
Substitutes
- 8Camarasa
- 9Sanabria
- 12Campbell
- 14Durmisi
- 17Joaquín
- 24Castro
- 31López
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Real Betis 0.
Booking
Joel Campbell (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jordi Amat (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.
Booking
Marc Bartra (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.
Javi García (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Júnior Firpo.
Joel Campbell (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jan Oblak.
Attempt saved. Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Loren Morón.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Joel Campbell replaces Cristian Tello.
Foul by Antonio Barragán (Real Betis).
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) because of an injury.
Delay in match Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.
Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Cristian Tello (Real Betis) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt blocked. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Fabián Ruiz (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Javi García.
Marc Bartra (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko replaces Juanfran.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Ryad Boudebouz.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Aissa Mandi.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Koke replaces Vitolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann replaces Ángel Correa.
Booking
Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.