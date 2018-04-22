Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Betis

From the section

Fernando Torres started with Antoine Griezmann on the bench and Diego Costa injured

Atletico Madrid warmed up for Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg with Arsenal with a La Liga draw with Real Betis.

Diego Simeone rested several first-team regulars against a side who had won their previous six games.

Cristian Tello hit the post for Betis, while Saul struck the crossbar for second-placed Atletico.

The result means Barcelona only need a draw against Deportivo La Coruna next Sunday to win La Liga.

Atletico, who go to Emirates Stadium on Thursday, have kept 11 consecutive clean sheets at home in all competitions.