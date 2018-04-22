Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid0Real Betis0

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Betis

Fernando Torres
Fernando Torres started with Antoine Griezmann on the bench and Diego Costa injured

Atletico Madrid warmed up for Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg with Arsenal with a La Liga draw with Real Betis.

Diego Simeone rested several first-team regulars against a side who had won their previous six games.

Cristian Tello hit the post for Betis, while Saul struck the crossbar for second-placed Atletico.

The result means Barcelona only need a draw against Deportivo La Coruna next Sunday to win La Liga.

Atletico, who go to Emirates Stadium on Thursday, have kept 11 consecutive clean sheets at home in all competitions.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 15Savic
  • 24GiménezBooked at 90mins
  • 19Hernández
  • 20JuanfranSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 65'minutes
  • 14GabiBooked at 90mins
  • 5Partey
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forGriezmannat 63'minutes
  • 23Machín PérezSubstituted forKokeat 63'minutes
  • 9Torres

Substitutes

  • 2Godín
  • 6Koke
  • 7Griezmann
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 21Gameiro
  • 25Werner
  • 30Olabe

Real Betis

  • 1GiménezSubstituted forLópezat 39'minutes
  • 23Mandi
  • 15BartraBooked at 88mins
  • 5AmatBooked at 90mins
  • 19Barragán
  • 6RuizBooked at 27mins
  • 3Javi García
  • 28FirpoBooked at 62mins
  • 10BoudebouzSubstituted forJoaquínat 65'minutes
  • 20TelloSubstituted forCampbellat 83'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16Morón

Substitutes

  • 8Camarasa
  • 9Sanabria
  • 12Campbell
  • 14Durmisi
  • 17Joaquín
  • 24Castro
  • 31López
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Real Betis 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 0, Real Betis 0.

Booking

Joel Campbell (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Jordi Amat (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Barragán.

Booking

Marc Bartra (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

Javi García (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Júnior Firpo.

Joel Campbell (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lucas Hernández (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jan Oblak.

Attempt saved. Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Loren Morón.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Joel Campbell replaces Cristian Tello.

Foul by Antonio Barragán (Real Betis).

José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) because of an injury.

Delay in match Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) because of an injury.

Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Antonio Barragán (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).

Cristian Tello (Real Betis) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt blocked. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Fabián Ruiz (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Javi García.

Marc Bartra (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Sime Vrsaljko replaces Juanfran.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Ryad Boudebouz.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Aissa Mandi.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Koke replaces Vitolo.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Antoine Griezmann replaces Ángel Correa.

Booking

Júnior Firpo (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sunday 22nd April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33258083196483
2Atl Madrid34219454183672
3Real Madrid33208580364468
4Valencia34206862362666
5Real Betis34175125453156
6Villarreal33156124540551
7Sevilla33146134152-1148
8Getafe34139123931848
9Girona34138134652-647
10Celta Vigo34129135347645
11Real Sociedad34127156054643
12Eibar34127153747-1043
13Alavés34132193447-1341
14Ath Bilbao33913113639-340
15Leganés34117162841-1340
16Espanyol34912132840-1239
17Levante33713132948-1934
18Dep La Coruña34610183265-3328
19Las Palmas3456232269-4721
20Malaga3455242251-2920
