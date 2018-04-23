Swansea City: Hammering by Man City has 'zero effect' - Carvalhal

Media playback is not supported on this device Blues are from another planet - Carlos Carvalhal

Being hammered 5-0 by champions Manchester City will have "absolutely zero" effect on Swansea City's battle against Premier League relegation, says manager Carlos Carvalhal.

The Swans are four points above the relegation zone with four games left.

They host Chelsea on Saturday and visit Bournemouth before hosting relegation rivals Southampton and Stoke City.

Carvalhal was asked what effect the defeat would have on their hopes. "Zero, absolutely zero," he replied.

"Fourteen teams had lost against Manchester City this season by more than three goals.

"We were the 15th so it is nothing out of the norm this season.

"They are champions and have a big gap between them and others.

"All the numbers put them at that level and we are not playing at that level. But we will be ready for the last four games."

David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus all found the target and City missed several chances on a day where their home faithful celebrated clinching the Premier League.

The hosts ended the day 16 points clear of rivals Manchester United after a performance that left Swansea defender Mike van der Hoorn admitting the visitors were also spectators.

"From the start we joined the party and were watching like the other 50,000," said the defender.

"That was not what we tried to do, but you saw the result and the way we played.

"Of course you want to try, but City this season are just so good on the ball, it was hard for us to put pressure on them and get out (of defensive areas).

"Before the game we were talking about ruining the party... but from the stands it would have looked like we were watching the football like the rest of the 50,000.

"It is four big games now, this one is out the way and at home we are a different team."