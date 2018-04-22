Monday's papers 22 Apr From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/43860631 Read more about sharing. Manager Arsene Wenger criticising Arsenal's fans leads Monday's Sun back page In the Daily Star, Wenger says he left to protect the club's image Wenger's comments also make the Guardian sports pages And it is a similar story in the Times with Wenger having his say on the club's fans