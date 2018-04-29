Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in eight goals in his last seven games in all competitions.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham will assess the fitness of Danny Rose, who has missed three games with a calf injury.

Harry Winks remains out with a long-term ankle problem.

Watford may have Gerard Deulofeu available again after a throat infection, but Roberto Pereyra is a doubt with a groin problem.

Nathaniel Chalobah is back in training but unlikely to feature, while Younes Kaboul, Tom Cleverley, and Stefano Okaka all remain sidelined.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "Tottenham need to erase that FA Cup semi-final defeat with a vital win in the chase for a Champions League place. There are too many rumours flying around about the future of the manager and key players. Early qualification can bring more definite planning.

"Harry Kane needs to play his way back into full fitness and sharpness with England's World Cup opener just weeks away. He's looked well below par since his comeback.

"Watford have looked jaded for weeks. Having 10 players out this season for two months or more hasn't helped. They haven't scored away in 638 minutes. I fear for the future of manager Gracia.

"Tottenham should cruise to an eighth successive home league win against them here."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on the FA's tweet mocking Harry Kane: "It was difficult to understand, very, very difficult. Of course they apologised about that. It disappointed me, the situation, the fact it happened. They apologised after a few days but we move on.

"Always from day one when I arrived in England I say we need to protect our assets, our English players, the young players. We need to give them belief, we need to teach them, to educate, and this type of situation disappointed me a lot."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I think the players feel good and they are good players. These stadiums are the best opportunity to show our level and try to have a good performance.

"For sure, it can be a positive experience, but for us the most important thing is not where we play but trying to do good work and trying to get a good result wherever we play."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford have inched their way to safety and I think they will be fine now with 38 points - you could not say they have done it in style, though, because they have not won for six matches.

I cannot see them ending that run on Monday night, either - Spurs will win at Wembley this time.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in 12 meetings in all competitions since a 3-2 defeat at White Hart Lane in the League Cup in October 1994 (W9, D3).

Watford have lost their last seven away league matches against Spurs since a 5-1 win in May 1985 under Graham Taylor.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have lost their last two home games in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 42 combined. They've not lost three in a row at home in the same season since a run of four in November 2004.

Mauricio Pochettino's side haven't gone four games without a win in all competitions.

Spurs have scored in each of their last 22 Premier League games - their best top-flight run since a 26-match streak in April 1987.

Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in eight goals in his last seven games in all competitions (five goals, three assists).

