Celtic v Rangers: Wes Foderingham and Bruno Alves doubtful for Ibrox side

Bruno Alves and Wes Foderingham missed Sunday's game through injury

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and centre-half Bruno Alves are injury doubts for Sunday's trip to face champions-elect Celtic.

The pair missed Sunday's 2-1 victory over Hearts.

Manager Graeme Murty said: "As for next week, we'll have to assess Wes later on.

"Bruno has got a hamstring pull from last week. Again, we'll have to see how he is for next week. It's too soon to say right now."

The Portugal veteran pulled up during the recent Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic.

Foderingham was sidelined against Hearts with a long-standing complaint, with Jak Alnwick deputising.

"Wes has been struggling with an issue for a while and we thought it was right he didn't play," Murty said. "He ruled himself out himself because of it.

"He thought it was too much now for him to cope with, but I thought Jak came in and did really well."

The win over Hearts came after Rangers were eased aside 4-0 by Celtic at Hampden and ensured that they visit their city rivals in second place in the Scottish Premiership.

Graeme Murty's Rangers faced a protest from fans at Ibrox

Celtic could have wrapped up the championship had they defeated Hibernian the day before, but a 2-1 defeat means they are still one win away from a seventh title in a row.

"I see it as a massive game for this football club," Murty said after goals from Jason Cummings and Daniel Candeias sealed victory over Hearts.

"That's why the split was introduced, to give us massive games every week, and there is none bigger than Rangers and Celtic."

Rangers fans made their disappointment at the cup defeat clear as they held a silent protest during Saturday's game, while the Union Bears group unveiled a banner that insisted the supporters "deserve better" both on and off the pitch.

The Ibrox side have lost three times and drawn once against Brendan Rodgers' side this season, but Murty believes it is still possible for his team to deny Celtic a title party against their city rivals.

"We didn't turn up at the last one in a way which would represent ourselves in a correct manner," Rangers' manager added. "We know that."

Murty suggested the secret of the win over Hearts was a return to "doing simple things really well with intensity and quality. We need to do more of the same".