Man Utd: Paul Pogba has 'no problem' with Jose Mourinho

Pogba re-joined Manchester United from Juventus for £89m in 2016

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says he has "no problem" with manager Jose Mourinho and "transfers" are not on his mind.

The 25-year-old France international was left out of the starting line-up for both legs of United's Champions League last-16 defeat by Sevilla in February and March.

"He is the coach, he makes the decisions," Pogba, 25, told French TV channel Canal+. "Me, I am a player. I accept it and I have to respond on the pitch."

Pogba joined United for a then world record £89m in August 2016 and helped them win the League Cup and Europa League last season.

He was a regular in the team but has fallen out of favour at times in recent months, with France manager Didier Deschamps saying the midfielder "can't be happy" with his situation.

In February, Mourinho described reports that Pogba regretted joining United and wants to leave in the summer as "lies".

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said this month he was offered the chance to buy Pogba in January.

Pogba said: "Mourinho has made me captain. He gave me the keys, the responsibilities at a great club like Manchester United.

"For the time being, I am at Manchester United and I am only thinking about the present. We are in the FA Cup final; I have a World Cup to come.

"Transfers, all that sort of thing, are not on my mind."

'When Mourinho makes a choice, you have to accept it'

Pogba came on as a substitute for an injured Ander Herrera in the first leg in Sevilla in February.

In the return leg, he replaced Marouane Fellaini in the second half as United were knocked out of the Champions League following a 2-1 home defeat.

He has also been substituted on about the hour mark in league defeats by Tottenham, Newcastle and West Brom in recent months, and was named on the bench for the win over Huddersfield.

Pogba did not feature in the FA Cup quarter-final win over Brighton but played the whole game in the 2-1 semi-final victory against Spurs at Wembley on Saturday, when he set up Alexis Sanchez' s equaliser.

Asked whether Mourinho explains why he is dropped or substituted, Pogba said: "No. It all depends on the coach - there are some who like to talk to the players.

"Mourinho, when he makes a choice, you have to accept it."