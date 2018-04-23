FA apologises for FA Cup tweet about Harry Kane & Chris Smalling

The FA's official FA Cup twitter account posted a gif of Manchester United defender Chris Smalling answering "Harry Kane" to a question about what was in his pocket.

The Football Association has apologised for a tweet from its FA Cup account which mocked Tottenham striker Harry Kane after Saturday's 2-1 semi-final defeat by Manchester United.

The message asked United defender Chris Smalling, "What's in your pocket?" and included a short clip of him saying, "Harry Kane".

An FA spokesman said: "We have written to both clubs to apologise for any offence caused."

Tottenham did not make any comment.

However, it is understood neither club was impressed by the nature of the tweet given it came from an official account.

Kane has scored 37 goals in 44 games in all competitions for Spurs this season.

The 24-year-old struggled to make an impact against United at Wembley but denied returning too soon from a recent ankle injury.

"That's people's opinion," said England international Kane. "People are always going to look for something to say when maybe you're not firing at your best.

"At the end of the day, I've still scored two in my last four (games). It's not the worst in the world.

"But when you set standards, people are going to look for things when you're not at them. I'm the same. I want to be better, I want to do better.

"I feel good. I feel sharp. It's been a tough week, a tough week for the team."

More jokes at Kane's expense

Kane was recently teased after claiming a goal which was initially awarded to team-mate Christian Eriksen in a Premier League win over Stoke.

Kane said after the game that Eriksen's free-kick grazed his shoulder before crossing the line. The Premier League goals accreditation panel gave it to him "after taking the player's testimony into account and reviewing the match footage".

Players and clubs have since joked that he might try to claim goals scored by them.

Times journalist Henry Winter claimed Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) chairman Ben Purkiss said: "Harry Kane is so prolific that he is able to score without touching the ball" at the PFA awards on Sunday.

On Sunday Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named PFA Player of the Year for 2017-18, and team-mate Simon Mignolet warned him on Monday to "take care" as "someone else might claim it".

