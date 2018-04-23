Gary Owers: Torquay United fans question manager's future after relegation

Gary Owers was appointed as Torquay United manager on 13 September

Torquay United supporters have questioned whether manager Gary Owers should still be in charge after their relegation from the National League.

A 1-1 draw at Hartlepool saw the Gulls drop to the sixth tier of English football for the first time.

Owers took over when Kevin Nicholson was sacked after failing to win any of the first four games of the season.

Torquay have won 10 out of 36 games since 49-year-old Owers took over, drawing eight and losing 18.

"The feedback from the fans on the management of the club is if it's appropriate to sack a manager after four games for failing, then how come the current manager is allowed to see the rest of the season out?" said Chris Fleet, from the Torquay United Supporters' Trust.

"We were expecting at least some sort of reaction to him coming in, but it was four games before we got a win."

Owers joined the club from National League South side Bath City.

His previous managerial experience at National League level was leading Forest Green to a 19th-placed finish in 2006 when they survived relegation on the final day of the season, but he was sacked after losing the opening four games of the following campaign.

"A lot of fans are fed up of him blaming everything and anything rather than saying 'it's our responsibility to put it right and we will work on it on the training ground'" Fleet told BBC Sport.

"Instead he blames the referee, he's even moaned about the fans."

'I'd like to say sorry'

After the draw with Hartlepool, Owers apologised to the club's supporters for the season they have endured.

"It's not a chapter that anybody wanted to write in Torquay United's history, but it's not the last chapter," he said.

"It's not about today it's about the whole season, maybe a longer period.

"I'd like to say sorry to each and every Torquay supporter wherever they are - all I can say is that I feel 10 times worse myself.

"At some point we have to accept the consequences of the poor season, you have to come back strong and make sure we're back at this level in one season's time."