Cardiff City: Boss Warnock plays down bad blood with Derby

Derby County posted a picture of their stadium on social media before the match against Cardiff was postponed

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has insisted there will be an "edge" but no bad blood when his team visit Derby County.

There had been controversy between the sides when Warnock labelled the decision to postpone last month's original fixture as "disgraceful".

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison was then filmed taunting Derby players using obscene language in a video.

But Warnock played down the row as his side seek a win that would move them within three points of promotion.

Cardiff could open a four-point advantage over third-placed Fulham with two games remaining.

"When you're fighting for what we are both fighting for there's going to be an edge, and the same with the fans," said Warnock. "The players get on well with each other if I'm honest.

"It was light-hearted and there'll be shaking hands at the end of the game, I'm sure."

Asked if he expected bad blood following the Morrison video the veteran manager said: "No - life's too short".

Derby manager Gary Rowett also criticised Warnock who had questioned the decision to call off last month's game at Pride Park at a time when the hosts had several injury worries.

But Warnock says he has no issue with Rowett, admitting: "I think he's a very good manager.

"I like Gary. I speak to him….well I have done in the past anyhow! I always thought he's done a very good job. I think he's very much like myself, I hope he doesn't mind me saying that.

"He's sincere and puts everything into his job and he likes his players to give him everything."

Cardiff require six points from their final three fixtures at Derby, Hull and at home to Reading to seal automatic promotion, with victory at Pride Park enough if Fulham lose to relegated Sunderland on Friday.

Derby have their own promotion aims as they bid for a play-off berth and victory over Cardiff would move them ahead of Millwall into sixth.

"My tips for promotion at the start of the season were Middlesbrough and Derby, I thought they'd be the top two, so all credit to Wolves and Fulham," said Warnock.

"I just think it shows where we are, to be in amongst it I fantastic and makes me even prouder.

"There's so many good teams but expectations are so high, at teams like Villa, Derby, Middlesbrough, for the fans and the owners and it's difficult for managers to keep up with them.

"On any given day Derby can beat anybody in the league. We have to just get on. We know what we have to do in the three games then it's up to us. If we don't, it's our own fault, we've had an opportunity."