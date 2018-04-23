Guernsey FC: Chris Tardif says farewell after 200 games for Green Lions

Chris Tardif has not played since breaking his leg against Godalming Town in October 2016

Chris Tardif says he appreciates being given the chance to say farewell to the Guernsey FC fans in his 200th game.

The 38-year-old former Portsmouth and Oxford United goalkeeper retired from club football after the Green Lions' 1-1 draw with Phoenix Sports on Sunday.

But Tardif is also manager of Guernsey's representative side, and may still feature in next month's Muratti vase final with Jersey.

He had been out of action since October 2016 after badly breaking his leg.

"It was a great feeling to come back onto that pitch, the last thing I wanted was my last-ever memory of Guernsey FC being carried off," Tardif told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"I worked hard to get back to this point, there's still a bit of work to go, but I really appreciate being given the opportunity get back on that pitch.

"It's nice to be involved and make a save or two and nice way to finish with Guernsey FC."

Muratti call-up?

Tardif captained Guernsey to a Muratti victory in 2013 and led them in the 2015 loss to Jersey at Footes Lane.

But he could be the first-ever player-manager to appear on the pitch if he features in this year's annual inter-island clash at Springfield.

"Today was a decision of not whether I would be in the squad, but whether I'd pull myself away from the squad," he said.

"If I didn't feel sharp or match-ready or whether I could get match-ready in the next couple of weeks I would have pulled myself away after today.

"I'd still like to think I was in the frame. But the final decision potentially won't be mine, it may be my coaching staff's because it's very difficult for me to do that by myself, but potentially it's still there."