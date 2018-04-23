Remi Matthews: Plymouth 'threw the towel in' in Northampton loss says Pilgrims keeper

Remi Matthews joined Plymouth on loan from Norwich in October

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Remi Matthews says his side "threw the towel in" during their League One defeat at relegation-threatened Northampton Town.

The Pilgrims lost 2-0 at Sixfields to drop three points outside the play-off places with four games left.

"We've got to sort ourselves out and go again," on-loan Matthews, 24, said.

"As much as I don't want to say it, it looked as though we probably threw the towel in, which we haven't done this season since I've been here."

Norwich City-loanee Matthews returned to the side on Saturday after three weeks away following the premature birth of his daughter.

"We've had a talk after the game and we know where we're at now. If anything it could be a kick up the bum for us to sort ourselves out for the next four games," he added to BBC Radio Devon.

"We've been beaten so we know we've got to pull our finger out now, we can't come to games and expect to win as that's not how it happens.

"We came into the game expecting we were going to win it and we didn't."

A place in the top six is still in Argyle's hands. The seventh-placed Pilgrims have a game in hand on Scunthorpe United, who are three points above them in sixth with the two sides meeting on Tuesday, 1 May.