Partick Thistle's Ian Maxwell 'will bring SFA & SPFL closer' as chief executive

Scotland boss Alex McLeish will now work under the direction of Ian Maxwell

New Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell will forge closer ties with the Scottish Professional Football League, says predecessor Gordon Smith.

Maxwell, currently Partick Thistle's managing director, has already served on the board of both governing bodies and Smith says it is "a major factor".

"Ian was on the SPFL board but also helping with the development of the game and the structure of the game.

"So they do have that person that will bring them closer," he said.

Maxwell stood down from the SFA board in March so he could apply for the job, with SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster his replacement.

That led to criticism from former St Mirren chairman Stewart Gilmour, who claimed that it had already been decided to appoint Maxwell.

But Smith, who had a three-year spell as SFA chief executive from 2007, stressed that the new chief executive also has to represent groups outside the professional game.

"The SFA were obviously looking at other candidates, so we have to assume he got the job because of that rather than being the initial candidate that was always going to be put in place," he told BBC Scotland.

"There's no doubt about it - some people will think that will work in favour of the SPFL, but only time will tell. The chief executive needs to show this is not the SPFL, this is the SFA.

The process that appointed former St Mirren player Maxwell was criticised by his ex-chairman

"You have to show that you're taking the right decisions that will help everyone within the game.

"My advice to him would be to not take it too seriously, just get on with the job and, if you know what you're doing is for the benefit of everyone in general, you can be clear and comfortable with that."

After a playing career with Queen's Park, Ross County, St Johnstone, St Mirren and Partick Thistle, Maxwell had a brief spell as assistant manager with Thistle before becoming general manager and then managing director.

Smith, who was himself an assistant manager and football agent before becoming SFA chief executive, believes that having experience at all those levels will stand Maxwell in good stead.

"If you've already managed at that level, it helps a lot," he added. "I hadn't been involved with governing bodies in terms of how they operate and how things carry forward when I got the role.

"That all came as a bit of a surprise to me. From that point of view, he has more experience than I did when I got the job.

"I'd been a part-time player, then a full-time player and played in four different countries at the highest level, so that was a great experience to take forward.

"For Ian, he's been player, but he also knows the running of football clubs, he knows the financial aspect of Scottish football and what is required at youth level and development level of the game."