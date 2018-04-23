Stephen McDonnell named as manager of Warrenpoint Town

Stephen McDonnell's career as a player with Warrenpoint was halted by injury

Stephen McDonnell has been appointed as manager of Irish Premiership club Warrenpoint Town after serving a spell as interim boss of the Milltown outfit.

The 26-year-old took over the managerial reins at the end of February following the departure of Matthew Tipton to Championship side Portadown.

McDonnell has been handed a three-year contract by the County Down club.

He has guided Warrenpoint to top-flight safety thanks to three wins from his seven games in charge.

McDonnell, a recently qualified Uefa A coach, suffered an unfortunate end to his playing career four years ago, sustaining an injury while playing for Warrenpoint.

"I have been interim manager now for seven games and during that time coupled with my time here as a coach I have had the opportunity to plan a squad for next season," said McDonnell.

"I have said from day one this is a job that I want and a challenge that I am up for.

"The players will now have the full knowledge that I am appointed, and it will be their challenge to come on board with me."

The club's chairman Connaire McGreevy stated: "We are delighted to have successfully negotiated a three-year deal with Stevie and Colm Barron (assistant manager).

"We had a lot of interest in the position, but Stevie and Colm were the first choice for us.

"The club has a vision which the two men buy into but more importantly want to be part of in implementing and shaping it going forward."

Warrenpoint lie 10th in the table in their first season back in the top division and will host relegation-threatened Carrick Rangers in their final game of the season on Saturday.