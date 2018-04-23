Nathan Tyson: Wycombe striker agrees new contract to the summer of 2019

Nathan Tyson re-joined Wycombe last summer after a season with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership

Striker Nathan Tyson has signed a one-year contract extension with Wycombe.

The 35-year-old has scored seven goals in 33 games since returning to the League Two club last summer.

Tyson previously scored 44 goals in a two-year spell at Adams Park before he left to join Nottingham Forest for £675,000 in January 2006.

He has appeared for a total of 12 clubs in the English Football League and Scotland during his career, scoring 122 goals in total.

"Nathan has had a fantastic season for us so far and proved to everyone that he still possesses the pace and ability in front of goal that has helped him enjoy a long and successful career," Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.