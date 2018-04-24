Scottish League Two
Berwick2Stenhousemuir2

Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 15Cook
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Todd
  • 5McKinlayBooked at 87mins
  • 8LaveryBooked at 61mins
  • 14O'Kane
  • 7ThomsonSubstituted forPhillipsat 71'minutes
  • 10Willis
  • 17HamiltonSubstituted forMurrellat 47'minutes
  • 18SimpsonSubstituted forFlemingat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 3Orru
  • 4Notman
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 9Murrell
  • 11Phillips
  • 20Brennan

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 6MarshSubstituted forScottat 81'minutes
  • 3Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 7FernsSubstituted forHalleranat 90'minutes
  • 8Paton
  • 4Dunlop
  • 11Cook
  • 9McMenamin
  • 10Dallas

Substitutes

  • 12Scott
  • 14Longworth
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
295

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away13
Fouls
Home13
Away5

Live Text

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Stenhousemuir 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Stenhousemuir 2.

Attempt missed. Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Halleran replaces Eddie Ferns.

Attempt missed. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Kevin McKinlay (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Berwick Rangers).

Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Martin Scott replaces David Marsh because of an injury.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Oliver Fleming replaces Paul Simpson.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Gary Phillips replaces Steven Thomson.

Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Attempt saved. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).

Kevin McKinlay (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Jack Hamilton because of an injury.

Second Half

Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 2, Stenhousemuir 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Stenhousemuir 2.

Attempt saved. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose35237559342576
2Peterhead35234877383973
3Stirling35166136051954
4Stenhousemuir35158125546953
5Clyde35149125148351
6Elgin35146155360-748
7Annan Athletic351111134741644
8Berwick35810172958-2934
9Edinburgh City3579193660-2430
10Cowdenbeath35410212354-3122
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories