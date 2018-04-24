Match ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Stenhousemuir 2.
Berwick Rangers v Stenhousemuir
-
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 15Cook
- 16Wilson
- 19Todd
- 5McKinlayBooked at 87mins
- 8LaveryBooked at 61mins
- 14O'Kane
- 7ThomsonSubstituted forPhillipsat 71'minutes
- 10Willis
- 17HamiltonSubstituted forMurrellat 47'minutes
- 18SimpsonSubstituted forFlemingat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 3Orru
- 4Notman
- 6Fairbairn
- 9Murrell
- 11Phillips
- 20Brennan
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 6MarshSubstituted forScottat 81'minutes
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 7FernsSubstituted forHalleranat 90'minutes
- 8Paton
- 4Dunlop
- 11Cook
- 9McMenamin
- 10Dallas
Substitutes
- 12Scott
- 14Longworth
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 295
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Stenhousemuir 2.
Attempt missed. Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Thomas Halleran replaces Eddie Ferns.
Attempt missed. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Kevin McKinlay (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Kevin McKinlay (Berwick Rangers).
Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Martin Scott replaces David Marsh because of an injury.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Oliver Fleming replaces Paul Simpson.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Gary Phillips replaces Steven Thomson.
Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Foul by Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir).
Kevin McKinlay (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Jack Hamilton because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Berwick Rangers 2, Stenhousemuir 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 2, Stenhousemuir 2.
Attempt saved. David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.