Ronnie Henry: Stevenage captain signs new one-year contract

Ronnie Henry has spent almost 12 years as a Stevenage player over two spells with the club

Ronnie Henry, Stevenage's record appearance-maker, has signed a new one-year contract with the League Two club.

The 34-year-old set the new record when he played his 469th game for Stevenage against Morecambe in January.

"I have just as much drive and determination to help lead the club into a new season as I did when I first joined over a decade ago," he said.

Henry will have a coaching role within Stevenage's academy as part of his new deal.