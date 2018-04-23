Ahmed Hegazi: West Brom defender will not be charged over Danny Ings clash

Hegazi appeared to jab Ings, albeit with little force

West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi will not be charged after appearing to punch Liverpool's Danny Ings in Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at The Hawthorns.

Striker Ings complained the 27-year-old Egyptian jabbed him in the stomach after the pair tangled as they both attempted to head the ball.

Referee Stuart Atwell did not see the incident, so it was referred to an independent panel of three referees.

But they were not unanimous in the view it was a red-card offence.