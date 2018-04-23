Liverpool v Roma

Media playback is not supported on this device Show Roma some respect - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects Mohamed Salah will not get "friendly" treatment from his former Roma team-mates during Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Salah scored 34 goals in 83 appearances for the Serie A club before joining Liverpool last summer in a £34m deal.

Tuesday's game will be the first time he will face his former colleagues.

"I think Mo will know pretty soon that they are not his team-mates any more," said Klopp.

"Italian defenders are famous for not having friendly games. But he can strike back in football terms."

Salah has scored 41 goals in 46 appearances for Liverpool and on Sunday was named Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year.

Five-time winners Liverpool are attempting to reach a Champions League final for the first time since 2007.

Klopp wary after Roma's Barcelona comeback

While Liverpool beat Premier League champions Manchester City in the quarter-finals, Roma overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to knock out Barcelona.

"Nobody thought after the first result that they can have the kind of comeback against Barcelona because it's not usually possible," said Klopp.

"They can make seven or eight changes for their last league game and look comfortable and win which is a big advantage. But then being at Anfield is an advantage to us as well.

"They have a full squad available. They have different options offensively, a strong defence, the wingers or wing-backs are strong, it all looks settled, fit and experienced.

"It's a semi-final which is a big thing for them like us. You will see two excited teams and that's good for football."

Klopp rested Roberto Firmino, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain for the 2-2 draw against West Brom on Saturday, and all are expected to return on Tuesday.

Roma, who are third in Serie A - 18 points behind leaders Juventus, also rested some of their key players, with Aleksandar Kolarov, Alessandro Florenzi, Daniele de Rossi and Edin Dzeko sitting out the 3-0 win at Spal.

Roma should not be underestimated - analysis

Italian football journalist James Horncastle on the BBC Euro Leagues Football Show:

"Liverpool are the team going into this under pressure as they're so close to the final now. Their fans believe and expect them to get there. This is a club who are much more part of European football's nobility than Roma are.

"With Roma, the belief that has forged within this team should not be underestimated.

"Liverpool think they have a sense of destiny playing the team they beat in 1984, that they have won this competition several times. Roma now look at it and think, 'if we can come back from 4-1 down to Barcelona, there's nothing we can't do. Nobody expected us to be here so we'll just for it.'

"Roma coach Eusebio di Francesco is unwilling to compromise on his ideals. I think they will stay true to themselves at Anfield, press high, play with a high line and compress the space."

