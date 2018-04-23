Pete Winkelman: MK Dons chairman apologises to fans after Dan Micciche sacking

Pete Winkelman has been chairman of the Dons since they were founded in 2004

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman says the prospect of being relegated from League One is "absolutely horrendous".

The Dons are six points from safety with three games remaining, having sacked manager Dan Micciche on Sunday.

"I want to apologise to our supporters and the city of Milton Keynes - this is not what we expect," Winkelman told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"I thought going down from the Championship was bad. To be in this position is just unthinkable."

He added: "None of us planned or expected to be here. It is probably the worst ever thing that has happened."

Keith Millen (left) will lead MK Dons for their last three games of the campaign after Dan Micciche's departure

Keith Millen is in temporary charge of the Dons, who face mid-table Bradford and play-off hopefuls Scunthorpe and Shrewsbury in their final three matches.

Millen was in charge of Bristol City from August 2010 to October 2011 and has had three spells as caretaker manager at Crystal Palace. Winkelman hopes the 51-year-old can inspire a revival in their fortunes.

"I have a brilliant caretaker manager. Can the players step up?" he said.

"Keith has been there in Premier League battles, which are even more pressure than this, and has got performances out of people.

"If the inevitable happens, let us at least go down fighting."

'Two bad decisions'

Micciche, 38, won just three of his 16 games with the Dons after taking charge in January following the departure of Robbie Nielson.

Winkelman described the decision to appoint the former England Under-16 manager as "a risk" which didn't pay off.

"I thought it was a good gamble but it wasn't to be," he said.

"It wasn't a lack of experience - people could see what we were trying to do. Wouldn't it have been great if it had worked?

"I've made what have turned out to be two bad managerial decisions."

MK Dons have not played in League Two since the 2007-08 season

MK Dons 'are very stable'

Winkelman says he will carefully consider his next appointment, with the summer allowing him time to "get things right again" at Stadium:MK.

"Dan going at this point gives us an early chance to start thinking about the next chapter in the club's history," he said.

"We are a very stable club. That is one of the upsides of what I have done, building infrastructure.

"We are talking about doing a different process. it is so much responsibility to personally take every time.

"We will have one of the biggest budgets next season whichever division we are in and we need to get a manager that we all start believing in again."