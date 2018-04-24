Arsenal v Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa has not played since the Europa League quarter-final against Sporting Lisbon

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has been named in a 20-man squad to fly to England for Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg at Arsenal.

Boss Diego Simeone said at the weekend the Spain forward had "no chance" of being fit for the game at Emirates Stadium because of a hamstring injury.

He has missed three games since limping out of the quarter-final second leg against Sporting Lisbon.

Costa has scored six goals in 18 games since his move from Chelsea.

Full-back Juanfran will miss Thursday's game because of a hamstring injury

'I think this is the final'

European football writer Raphael Honigstein on the BBC Radio 5 live's Euro Leagues Football Show

I think this is the final, or should have been the final in terms of the two strongest teams left. The fact it's over two legs doesn't work in Arsenal's favour - you have seen the European know-how from Atletico in the last few years.

They have consistently knocked out better teams because they are almost a machine built for European football. They don't concede and they need one chance to score two goals.

You think it's a horrible match-up for Arsenal as they're the opposite.

European football writer Julien Laurens on the BBC Radio 5 live's Euro Leagues Football Show

I think Arsenal can definitely do it. Atletico were not that good at the weekend against Real Betis, drawing 0-0, or against Sporting Lisbon in the last round. The second leg, they lost 1-0 but it could have been 3-0. They were so bad.

Whether they have Diego Costa fit or not is a huge factor. Antoine Griezmann is not the same player when he's not there.

Winning the Europa League would be an amazing farewell for Wenger. It would be a fairytale but football is no fairytale.

Wenger faces 125th different team - the stats