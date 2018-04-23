BBC Sport - Derby v Cardiff: 'The banter was good from both sides' - Warnock

Derby v Cardiff: 'It's all a bit of panto'

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says the banter which resulted from their postponed game against Derby "was good from both sides".

The teams were supposed to meet last month, but it was called off due to snow.

Warnock called the situation a "disgrace", but Derby said the stadium was unsafe and manager Gary Rowett has since said the situation was all "a bit of a panto".

Warnock plays down bad blood with Derby

Top videos

Video

Derby v Cardiff: 'It's all a bit of panto'

Video

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Show Roma some respect - Klopp

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Kyle Edmund's life as a Liverpool fan

Video

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Video

Did Wenger have a 'dig' at Arsenal fans?

Top Stories