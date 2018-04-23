BBC Sport - Derby v Cardiff: 'The banter was good from both sides' - Warnock
Derby v Cardiff: 'It's all a bit of panto'
- From the section Football
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock says the banter which resulted from their postponed game against Derby "was good from both sides".
The teams were supposed to meet last month, but it was called off due to snow.
Warnock called the situation a "disgrace", but Derby said the stadium was unsafe and manager Gary Rowett has since said the situation was all "a bit of a panto".