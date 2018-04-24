Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man Utd, Liverpool, Swansea, Stoke, Crystal Palace, Ipswich, Hibs, Hearts, Dundee, Motherwell, Forest

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Swansea City have joined Celtic and Rangers in the race for Dundee's 22-year-old Finland midfielder, Glen Kamara. (Sun)

Rangers could face competition from Ipswich Town in their bid to make Jason Cummings a permanent signing, with the Tractor Boys fan site saying their club is monitoring the striker on loan from Championship rivals Nottingham Forest. (The Scotsman)

A video has emerged of Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield, who is being linked with a move to Rangers this summer, signing Ibrox anthem Simply The Best in 2016 with then team-mate Joey Barton before his fellow midfielder moved to the Glasgow club. (Daily Record)

Crystal Palace and Scotland midfielder James McArthur is on Rangers' list of summer transfer targets along with Burnley's Scott Arfield. (Daily Mail)

Scotland midfielder John McGinn, who has one year left on his Hibernian contract, has stressed he has no desire to move on just now and that it would take a special offer to persuade him to leave Easter Road. (The National)

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard, who is in his first coaching role at the Reds' academy, has had his odds slashed on becoming Rangers manager from 25/1 to 8/1 by one bookmaker, but Ostersunds manager Graham Potter currently stands at 4/1 favourite with former Rangers defender Frank de Boer at 5/1. (Scottish Sun)

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert and director of recruitment Mark Cartwright are expected to stay next season even if they are relegated from the English top flight. (Stoke Sentinel)

Hearts midfielder Angus Beith, who has had loan spells with Stirling Albion, Stenhousemuir and Stranraer and recently underwent a hip operation, has agreed to join Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a permanent deal next season. (The Scotsman)

Manchester United's on-loan Demetri Mitchell has returned to Hearts after two months out through injury and arrives just in time after Marcus Godinho, who has been deputising at left-back, picked up a knee injury against Rangers. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Motherwell retain hope that Andy Rose could still be fit for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic despite the midfielder suffering a collarbone fracture, while an x-ray to striker Curtis Main's wrist injury has shown no fracture. (Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has written off Rangers' hopes of denying Celtic the victory they need to clinch a seventh consecutive league title on Sunday, saying their Glasgow rivals are not even the second best side in the country - that honour going to Hibernian. (The Scotsman)

Hamilton Academical chairman Les Gray, who is a member of the Scottish Professional Football League board, has no fears about old friend Ian Maxwell, the Partick Thistle managing director, handling the step up to be chief executive of the Scottish Football Association. (The National)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors will be without centre Huw Jones for Saturday's 1872 Cup decider against Edinburgh and the home Guinness Pro14 semi-final next month, with a head injury Jones sustained in the defeat against Ulster at the weekend ruling him out for up to three weeks. (The Scotsman)

Edinburgh-bound prop Pierre Schoeman has been cited while playing for his current club, Blue Bulls, in South Africa, the 23-year-old having been accused by Melbourne Rebels of biting their flanker, Richard Hardwick, on the stomach. (The Scotsman)