Motherwell's Andy Rose could face Celtic in Scottish Cup final despite shoulder fracture

Andy Rose has been a regular starter for Motherwell

Motherwell hope midfielder Andy Rose could still play in the Scottish Cup final despite fracturing his collarbone against Ross County on Saturday.

And striker Curtis Main has been told he did not break his wrist in the 0-0 draw in Dingwall.

Well said of Rose: "After having an X-ray, the club are monitoring how long it is necessary for him to be out.

"And we are, at this stage, still hopeful he will make the William Hill Scottish Cup final on 19 May."

Motherwell are already missing two strikers for the final, with George Newell still waiting to discover if he needs surgery on a fractured cheekbone, while loan forward Nadir Ciftci cannot play against his parent club.

But the club reported that Main, who netted twice in the semi-final win over Aberdeen, "will undergo further tests this week to determine the extent of the injury but is not expected to spend long on the sidelines".

Indeed, he could face Dundee in the Premiership on Saturday along with midfielder Carl McHugh, who was also injured at Dingwall.

"Carl McHugh also damaged his front teeth during the match with County and had dental treatment on Monday," Motherwell continued.

"He is not expected to spend any time out."

Meanwhile, defender Peter Hartley has returned to light training after almost four months out with a foot injury.