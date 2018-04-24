David Amoo: Cambridge United winger signs new deal

David Amoo has made only four starts this season after battling recurring hamstring problems

Cambridge United winger David Amoo has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with the League Two club until the end of next season.

Amoo has made 24 appearances in all competitions this term after arriving from Partick Thistle in May 2017.

The former Liverpool trainee scored his only U's goal so far in a 3-0 win against Crewe in December.

"I am really enjoying my time here with Cambridge United," the 27-year-old told the club website.

"When I was offered a chance to continue that, it was an absolute no-brainer."