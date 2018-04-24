Liverpool's Andrew Robertson 'will have eye on Stenhousemuir result' - Jamie Longworth

Andrew Robertson and Jamie Longworth were Queen's Park team-mates

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson will likely look out for Stenhousemuir's result after facing Roma on Tuesday, says former team-mate Jamie Longworth.

While Robertson's side play their Champions League semi-final, Stenny need a win to secure a promotion play-off place in Scottish League Two.

Longworth was at Queen's Park when the left-back made his senior breakthrough.

"I'm sure he'll maybe look out for the result once he's finished celebrating if they win tonight," the striker said.

Robertson will have had a day of rest as he prepares for the Reds' first leg against the Italians in front a TV audience of millions.

Longworth warmed up for his night in front of a couple of hundred fans in the company of pupils at the school where he is a guidance teacher before the one hour 40 minute drive to face Berwick Rangers at tiny Shielfield Park.

But the 30-year-old, who has scored six goals in 37 appearances this season, does not begrudge the younger man the contrast in fortunes that has also led to 24 Scotland caps.

"I would love to be in Andy's shoes, so there's definitely a slight sense of the 'green-eyed monster'," Longworth told BBC Scotland.

Aidan Connolly (left) and Andrew Robertson (third left) were signed for Dundee United from Queen's Park

"But, more than anything, I'm just delighted. He was a really good guy to play alongside.

"I'm delighted at how well he's done and he's only going to go on to bigger and better things as well."

Having been on Celtic's books as a youth, Robertson had to swap the green and white hoops for the famous black and white stripes of amateurs Queen's Park in Scotland's fourth tier before making his senior debut in 2012.

Asked if he could tell that the then 18-year-old could reach the top, Longworth said: "I think we did, to be honest.

"The boys who were in the team at the time, I think we all agreed that Andy did have something."

Robertson arrived at Hampden along with Lawrence Shankland, a striker who won a move to Aberdeen and who is now top scorer in League One with Ayr United, and Aidan Connolly, the midfielder who was transferred along with the full-back to Dundee United and now plays for the York City in the National League North.

"Queen's Park have a really good youth system and, with Andy and other boys coming through, you're bound to have scouts coming to games," Longworth said.

"He did have a particularly good season and a lot of that was down to the team we created.

"He had the chance to go on and do something if he put his mind to it and he certainly did. He had a really good attitude and he's obviously reaping the benefits now.

Jamie Longworth left Queen's Park for Stranraer in League One

"The ability he had wasn't in question straight away and he took advice on board really well from the older heads in the team."

Longworth said that, from the moment he arrived for pre-season training, Robertson displayed the qualities that led Hull City then Liverpool to pay multi-million pound fees for the 24-year-old's services.

"At that age, they have no fear and Andy would take the ball in tough situations, he was always looking to get on the ball, he was really positive as well," he recalled.

"When he got the ball, his first thought was going forward instead of back and he really did stand out for those reasons."

As Robertson's reward for Queen's Park's progress to the promotion play-offs was a transfer to Tannadice, Longworth, who had joined the Spiders from junior outfit Kilbirnie Ladeside, joined Stranraer in League One.

After a spell with Alloa Athletic, he joined Stenhousemuir last summer and is looking for a quick exit for himself and his new club after one season back in Scotland's fourth tier.

With two games of their season to go, the Warriors lie fourth, one point above Clyde with a game in hand.

A win over Berwick would lift Longworth's side into third place ahead of Stirling Albion. Draw or lose and it continues as a three-way chase for two play-off places into Saturday's final day, when it's Clyde's turn to face Berwick in Cumbernauld as the Warriors visit Stirling.