Dael Fry: Middlesbrough's England Under-21 defender signs new five-year contract

Dael Fry played in England Under-21's 2-1 win over Ukraine on 27 March

England Under-21 defender Dael Fry has signed a new five-year contract with Championship club Middlesbrough.

Fry, 20, has made 17 appearances for Boro this season, often coming off the bench as a substitute.

He came through the club's academy and was a member of the England Under-20s team who won the 2017 World Cup before stepping up to the Under-21 side.

"Dael is an up-and-coming player who we're enjoying working with," said Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis.

"He knows he has a lot of hard work ahead, but this is a good opportunity for him."