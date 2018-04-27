Irish Premiership: Crusaders and Coleraine ready for final day title showdown

Coleraine and Crusaders are level on points with one game left to play.

A remarkable Irish Premiership season will draw to a close on Saturday with either Crusaders or Coleraine lifting the Gibson Cup.

The two sides both currently sit on 88 points with the Crues in pole position due to their superior goal difference.

Coleraine, who have been beaten once this season, must defeat Glenavon and hope that Ballymena can deny Crusaders maximum points at the Showgrounds.

At the bottom, Ballinamallard and Carrick are also level on points.

Crusaders have scored an impressive 104 league goals but Coleraine's relentless consistency - they are unbeaten in their last 26 games in all competitions - has ensured a dramatic final day finish.

"My players have been sensational all year and they can definitely get it done, but Coleraine are brilliant as well," said Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter.

"When you score over a hundred goals, that should be enough to win any league. But when you only lose one game of football, [potentially finishing second] can be disappointing as well."

Since January 2017, the Bannsiders have lost just three league fixtures and have made their way into consecutive Irish Cup finals.

"It's been a great journey and I think all the neutrals are glad to see it go to the last day" said manager Oran Kearney.

"All that we can do is look after ourselves. There's plenty to play for, for all teams."

The question of automatic relegation will also be answered. Last weekend Carrick moved off the foot of the table and above Ballinamallard courtesy of a second half comeback against Glentoran.

The Mallards have secured eight points from their last available 12 but know that they must take something from their game at the Oval.

Ballinamallard manager Harry McConkey stated: "If I'd have said in March that we would have been going to the Oval on the last day of the season to stay in this league, people would have told me I was mad,"

Carrick travel to Warrenpoint knowing that a win would book their place in a relegation play-off against Championship opposition.

Glenavon can secure a third place finish if they defeat Coleraine but Linfield can still leapfrog the Lurgan Blues if they defeat Cliftonville and Glenavon do not match that result.

The winners of Ards v Dungannon Swifts will finish the season in eighth place, with the Swifts currently two points ahead of their opponents.