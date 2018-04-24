Celtic will gain revenge for 'worst nightmare' against Rangers - Vidar Riseth

Former Norway midfielder Vidar Riseth played for Celtic from 1998-2000

Rangers have no chance of stopping Celtic from gaining revenge for 1999 by securing the title in Sunday's derby, insists Vidar Riseth.

The Norwegian was in the Celtic team beaten 3-0 at home by Rangers who secured the title in an infamous match.

Celtic will seal a seventh successive title by winning on Sunday and Riseth says the outcome is not in doubt.

"Rangers won at Celtic Park in 1999, but that's not going to happen this time," the 46-year-old said.

"Celtic are definitely going to win, so that's good. Celtic at this moment is much, much better than Rangers.

"These derbies are always tough games and you never know what is going to happen.

"But I'm sure Celtic will win this weekend as they have the better team and that's the best feeling you can have going into a big match like this."

Riseth describes seeing Rangers secure the title at Celtic Park as a "nightmare"

Riseth was one of two home players sent off in the match in 1999, on a day when fans ran on to the pitch and referee Hugh Dallas was struck by a coin amid ugly scenes at Celtic Park.

Since then, Scottish league chiefs have tried to avoid scheduling an Old Firm clash with the title up for grabs.

However, Celtic's defeat by Hibs on Saturday means they will now host Rangers knowing a win will secure the title, although a draw would be enough if Aberdeen fail to beat Hearts on Friday.

With the Scottish Cup finalists two wins away from back-to-back domestic trebles, Riseth reckons that claiming the league crown in those circumstances will finally erase the pain caused by his team's notorious defeat.

"There was a lot of pressure on us that day with Rangers looking to win the title on our ground," the former Norway midfielder said.

"In the end, we could not stop them and it was a horrible feeling. It was the worst nightmare you could imagine for Celtic.

"Losing at home to Rangers is really bad on any normal occasion, but this was a 100 times worse.

"There was a lot of shame after that match. It wasn't a good performance from us and that is the worst thing you can do when you are playing Rangers at home.

Referee Hugh Dallas was hit with a coin during Rangers' 3-0 win in 1999

"I remember it so well because I also got a red card. It was just a nightmare.

"After I got sent-off, I just wanted to go straight to the shower and stand there for half an hour because it felt so bad knowing they were out there celebrating on our pitch.

"Afterwards, I went straight home and just tried to think about other things because what happened was the worst thing ever.

"But thankfully that was a one-and-only. It's not going to happen this weekend.

"The boys can get some revenge for all that by winning on Sunday and creating better memories."