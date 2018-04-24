Tim Cahill: Millwall forward accepts three-match ban for violent conduct

Tim Cahill
Tim Cahill came off the bench in the 77th minute at the Den before clashing with Ryan Fredericks

Millwall forward Tim Cahill has been banned for three games after admitting a charge of violent conduct.

Cahill appeared to elbow Fulham's Ryan Fredericks in the 85th minute of the Lions' 3-0 loss on Friday, an incident missed by referee Andre Marriner.

He will miss Championship matches against Middlesbrough and Aston Villa, as well as the first leg of a play-off semi-final, should Millwall reach it.

The 38-year-old has made 10 appearances since re-joining the club in January.

Millwall currently occupy the final Championship play-off place in sixth position, a point above Derby County, who play their game in hand against second-placed Cardiff on Tuesday, and Brentford.

