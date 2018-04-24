Sunderland takeover: Adam Pearson consortium ends interest

Adam Pearson owns rugby league club Hull FC

A consortium including former Hull City owner Adam Pearson has ended its interest in buying Sunderland.

Discussions had taken place about the potential for buying the Black Cats, who have been relegated to League One.

However, the consortium opted not to take the matter further.

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has previously indicated he would waive money owed to him in order to complete a deal, although there would still be debts left to the banks.

The club suffered a second successive relegation on Saturday, as a result of their 2-1 home defeat by fellow strugglers Burton Albion.

Sunderland have previously spent only one season outside the top two divisions in their 130-year history.