Fran Kirby: Chelsea Ladies striker wins first FWA Women's Footballer of the Year award

Chelsea Ladies and England striker Fran Kirby has won the first Football Writers' Association's Women's Footballer of the Year award.

Kirby has scored 22 goals for the Super League One leaders this season.

The 24-year-old was also named the PFA Women's Player of the Year on Sunday.

She said: "I was really proud to be nominated in the first place but to actually win is a real honour. To be the first recipient of this honour and award is so special."

