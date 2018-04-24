FA Cup final: Chelsea v Man Utd to kick off at 17:15 BST live on BBC One

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

FA Cup final 2018: Chelsea v Manchester United Date: Saturday, 19 May Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live, and available to stream on the BBC Sport website, app and iPlayer

The 2018 FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United will kick off at 17:15 BST on 19 May.

The match at Wembley will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live.

Seven-time winners Chelsea, who lost 2-1 to Arsenal in last year's final, beat Southampton 2-0 in Sunday's semi-final.

Manchester United, who have won the trophy 12 times, reached a record-equalling 20th final by coming from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday.

Michael Oliver will referee the final and the Football Association has confirmed the video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used for the first time in a FA Cup final, with Neil Swarbrick taking the role.

Wembley holds 90,000 people and each set of fans will be allocated over 28,000 tickets.

The final is a repeat of 2007 when current United boss Mourinho guided the Blues to a 1-0 victory after extra time in the first final to be played at the rebuilt Wembley.

The two sides also faced each other in the 1994 final, when United won 4-0.