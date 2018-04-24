Leinster's Isa Nacewa & Richard Strauss to retire at end of season

Nacewa has made 181 appearances by Leinster

Leinster captain Isa Nacewa and hooker Richardt Strauss will retire at the end of the season.

Back Nacewa, 35, retired in 2013 after five years at Leinster but re-joined the province in 2015. He has scored 700 points in eight seasons.

Strauss, 32, won 17 caps for Ireland since making his debut in 2012.

"Warriors on the pitch and wonderful men off it, they are two of the best players to have ever worn the jersey," said head coach Leo Cullen.

"It is hard to articulate the impact that both Isa and Richardt have had on this club since their arrival.

"Their impact on this group of players will be felt for years to come."

Born in New Zealand, Nacewa was part of the Leinster team which booked their place in the European Champions Cup final with a 38-16 thumping of Scarlets in Dublin on Saturday.

They are top of Pro14 Conference B and are assured of a play-off spot.

During his first stint in Dublin, Nacewa was part of the Heineken Cup-winning teams of 2009, 2011 and 2012.

South Africa-born Strauss has played 141 games since joining from Super 14 side Cheetahs in 2009.