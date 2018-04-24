Ross County: Steven Ferguson & Stuart Kettlewell stay on as co-managers

Steven Ferguson (left) and Stuart Kettlewell took over following the departure of Owen Coyle

Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell have been appointed co-managers at Ross County on a permanent basis.

The pair took over when Owen Coyle stood down on 1 March after just five months in charge.

County are currently one point adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

"They are a perfect fit for the role and no one knows the club and playing staff, from first team down to our youngest age group, as well as them," said chairman Roy McGregor.

"In their short time in charge it has become obvious that they could not be overlooked in the search for a permanent manager.

"Having them overseeing our youth and reserve teams too will also ensure continuity at the club and give our emerging talents every chance of making the grade."

In six matches in temporary charge, the duo have won one and drawn three.

There are four league games remaining as County, promoted in 2012, aim to preserve their top flight status.

Ross County visit relegation rivals Hamilton and Partick Thistle in their next two outings

Ferguson, 40, had been academy director with the Dingwall club, having previously served as assistant manager to Derek Adams, who was sacked in August 2014.

Kettlewell, 33, returned to Ross County to coach their under-20 team in 2016, going on to win the Development League title.

As players, Kettlewell made more than 130 appearances for the Staggies between 2009-2014, while Ferguson made more than 170 appearances between 1996-2003.

With Ferguson and Kettlewell now overseeing all football operations, including the new reserve team and all youth age groups, the club will seek a new academy director, while former skipper Richard Brittain will manage the reserves.

"Working alongside Stuart felt right as soon as we started and it was really important to both of us in accepting the permanent job that we could have a say in the academy and reserves," said Ferguson.

"The club means a lot to both of us," said Kettlewell. "Being part of such an innovative football structure appealed to both myself and Steven and we thank the chairman for the opportunity."

The club has not announced any contract details.