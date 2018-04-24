Lee Brown: Bristol Rovers left-back to leave after seven seasons

Lee Brown has featured 35 times in all competitions for Bristol Rovers this season, scoring once

Long-serving defender Lee Brown will leave League One side Bristol Rovers at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old left-back joined the Pirates in the summer of 2011 and has gone on to score 21 goals in 284 league appearances for the club.

Former QPR trainee Brown scored the stoppage-time goal which sealed Rovers' promotion to the third tier in 2016.

Rovers boss Darrell Clarke said Brown will captain the side in his final game against Gillingham on Saturday.

"He'll get the armband this Saturday and I'm sure he'll get the fans' best wishes," Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol.

"Lee's had a lot of personal issues and family problems this season and needs to get nearer to his London home. He is a model pro and there are no hard feelings.

"He's stuck by the club when others might not have done. We'll give him a good send off."